Crosse’s Pharmacy Tipperary

Crosse’s Pharmacy has, for many years, been a prominent fixture on the Main Street in Tipperary Town. Patrice Cawley has been the proprietor for the last 15 years and last August, completed a new refit, bringing a new energy to Crosse’s Pharmacy.

The pharmacy is now a colourful and welcoming space with Patrice and her staff on hand, with a friendly smile, to give you the best advice on everything from beauty to health and well being, along with the primary function of dispensing prescription and over the counter medication.

Crosse’s Pharmacy’s 5 simple ways to avoid winter weight gain

GET MOVING!

1. Cold weather doesn’t mean you have to abandon physical activity altogether. Fit in what you can and think about indoor activities too.

2. A brisk walk will warm you up and boost circulation. Use stairs at work rather than a lift.

3. Try classes such as yoga, pilates, aerobics and spinning.

4. If you’d rather stay at home, get some dance or work-out DVDs.

5. Check out your local sports centre, try swimming, tennis or badminton.

2. STOCK UP IN YOUR KITCHEN

Make it easier to prepare a healthy meal by keeping your cupboard stocked with healthy staples. You’ll save money and help avoid the temptation to order a high-calorie takeaway.

3. WATCH OUT FOR HIGH CALORIE DRINKS

Hot drinks in winter can help you keep warm, but remember that some are high in calories. Syrups and whipped creams in drinks add extra calories and free sugars. Takeaway coffees extra can be high in calories, free sugars and saturated fats. Stick to regular tea or coffee or ask for your drink to be skinny (skimmed milk).

4. FILL UP ON WINTER VEGETABLES

Eating a wide variety of foods ensures you get a range of nutrients. Look out for seasonal root vegetables, they are filling as well as nutritious and contribute to your 5 a day.

5. MAKE HEALTHY FOOD SWAPS

As the weather changes to the colder seasons, you may consume a lot of foods high in sugar, salt and fat which can be high in calories. Try these healthier alternatives;

• Avoid dips with cheese or cream cheese. Choose tomato based dips such as salsa.

• Opt for plain rice cakes, wholegrain oat cakes or plain unsalted popcorn instead of crisps or nuts.

• Choose baked potatoes instead of roast

• Choose low-fat plain yogurt or low-fat Greek yogurt instead of cream.

• Try low-fat custard using semi-skimmed milk.

