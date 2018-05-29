A Quick Cuppa with … Mick Flavin

The popular Country music star chats about his love of Grand Ole Opry and Bob Marley!



What is your favourite song?

Well, I’m into American Country music mostly really.. although I have recorded some Irish songs. One of my all time favourites would have to be George Jones so I would definitely choose one of his songs.. ‘He stopped loving her today’ would be one of my tops…..



What is your favourite book?

I don’t read much but, going back again to George Jones, I read the story of his life,’ I lived to tell it all’ and it’s a fantastic read so that would be one of my favourite books as well…



How about your favourite TV show or movie?

Wow…( laughs.).. I like films .. ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ would have been one of my all time favourite films….

Or maybe the first film I ever saw at the cinema… I was only a wee kids at the time, and my sister took me to see it… ‘The Magnificient Seven’.. Thats going back a few years now!

What is your favourite item of clothing?

(Chuckes….)

I have a T-shirt of Bob Marley that I bought one time when I was out on the Carribean on a cruise, and I wear that quite a bit! I like his music.. I know its far removed from Country but I love it – I love all kinds of music, believe it or not; classical, jazz, blues, country… I love Irish traditional music too!

What is your best memory?

One of the best memories for me would probably be back in 2006, I was out in Nashville and I got the chance to sing on the Grand Ole Opry stage with George Hamilton IV! I did the two shows that night so that would probably be an all-time memory for me… because when I was a kids growing up in Ballinamuck, Co Longford, listening to people like Hank Williams and some of the older country stars, in my wildest dreams I never ever thought that I would even get to Nashvile, never mind sing at the Grand Ole Opry!

Who would be the most famous person in your phone book?

Apart from you? ( Laughs!!)

Oh sure Trudi Lalor – she is great! Great entertainer and fantastic fun!

If you found €5 on the street , what would you do with it?

Ah sure, if I couldn’t find the owner, I’d probably give it to charity.

What is the last meal you had?

Oh, this morning I had potato bread, an egg and tea!

What’s the best advice you ever received?

The best advice ever I got was to stop drinking. …. which I did 32 years ago. I stopped drinking in 1986. I was an alcoholic, and I could never take a drink again. I was in and out of hospital many times.. I tend to always mention it when I’m on stage . I have a song called ‘Choices’, and I tell the story about the song, and how it relates to me, you know? I suppose its all part of life… I’m just glad that I stopped drinking because I would never have been able to go on the road or do the things that I love – singing and entertaining people!

So finally… finish the following question…. All I want is…?

All I want is to live the rest of my life, singing country music and entertaining people !