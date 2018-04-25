A Quick Cuppa with … Fran Curry – Professional Musician, Producer and TV Host

Tipperary’s favourite agony uncle, with THAT velvet voice to melt the county

on TippFM every morning 9-12!

Whats your Favourite 80s song?

Body Talk by Imagination

Who did you last compliment?

Andrew Lloyd Webber on his autobiography ‘Unmasked’ – not face to face sadly – but on air!

If you weren’t in your current job, what would you be doing?

I’d be an Antiques Dealer!

You are a new crayon in the box! What colour are you and why?

Black, as I’m colour blind and could recognise that one!

What song tells the story of your life?

Mad World by Tears for Fears.

Coffee or Tea ?

Coffee!

Who’s the most famous person’s number in your phone?

Gay Byrne!

What was the last meal you had?

Brown bread with banana – I’m on a diet..

Whats the last TV programme you watched?

Lewis

If you found €5 on the street, what would you do with it?

I’d give it to charity

Finish this sentence… All I want is……?

A little tenderness!

Tune in to Fran weekdays from 9am on TippFM!