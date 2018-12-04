A Quick Cuppa with … Keith Barry

The talented and enigmatic magician talks about his heros, being positive, and famous friends!



What is your Favourite Book?

Ah I have a few of them! ‘Get the Life you want’ by Richard Bandler is great; ‘Outliers’ by Malcolm Gladwell…. and my favourite favourite favourite book would be ‘Tribe of Mentors’ by Timothy Ferriss.. I read a huge amount and I read a lot of secretive books that I can’t tell you about !

Where is your Favourite place?

Dingle! Straight away – I don’t have to think about it! Dingle is my happy place, so I go there 4 or 5 times a year, just to rest and fill the soul full of goodness and Guinness! I’m almost like one of the locals there now – I’ve been going there regularly for about 12 years so I know alot of people there now…

What is your Favourite movie?

I love the Shawshank Redemption, The Sixth Sense and Braveheart! They would be the three!

Who would be your idol?

That’s kind of an interesting one ! Originally it would have been David Copperfield, and then David Blaine, because I was a lot younger than them, especially Copperfield – I’ve been watching him since I was probably 7 years of age! So its strange now that I am working with him sometimes and then sometimes in competition with him, but at the end of the day I would still put them up there as my idols !

If you found €5 on the street what would you do?

Take it and keep it !!Or I’d probably give it to one of my kids actually! But I’ve never found a fiver on the street so I can’t really say!

What’s the last meal that you had?

About 5 minutes ago, in the Clonmel Park Hotel, I had roast beef, carrots and green beans – delicious – can’t recommend it more highly! – It was great !

What’s your nicest memory?

Headlining in Planet Hollywood in Vegas! That was always a dream of mine so it was just amazing to stand there and see my name on the outside of the building and the key cards were all branded ‘Keith Barry’ – good memory!

So that would probably count as your biggest acheivement then too?

Yeah! Definitely! It was a goal since I was very young .. its every magician’s goal to headline in Vegas.!

Who’s the most famous name in your phone book?

Ooh – I hate name dropping but you’ve asked, so it would probably be Bono.. or Woody Harrelson?

Although, Bono owes me a text so I might have to delete him off my phone Haha!

If you were not in your current career, what would you be doing?

I would be a vet! But I wasn’t smart enough – didn’t get the points in school! I went to college anyway – my parents made me go to college, so I studied chemistry, which I really never had an interest in, but I always toyed with the idea of being a vet!

What song means a lot to you? And why?

‘I swear’ and I always think its by Boys 2 Men, but its not….

Who did you last compliment and why?

Probably one of my kids! I give them compliments every morning! I wake them up and just say isn’t it great to be alive, you know? You look brilliant.. lets go! Just fill them full of positivity before they go to school!

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received?

Not to worry too much when you fall behind, because the faster you fall behind, the more time you have to catch up!

A Quick Cuppa