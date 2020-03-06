Visitor bans for Nenagh Hospital and UHL as dedicated coronavirus helpline set up for Mid-West

Six hospitals across Tipperary, Limerick and Clare are now imposing a visitor ban as a result of the coronavirus.

Nenagh Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, and St John’s Hospital are all included in the UL Hospital Group ban.

A statement to Tipp FM News, on behalf of the group, this afternoon says it’s in the interests of patient safety.





It comes as efforts are underway to trace those who were in contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

Four people are being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

The statement says:

“We regret any distress or inconvenience these extraordinary measures will cause to patients and their loved ones. These measures are being taken in order to minimise any spread of infection within our hospital sites.

The measures are in place until further notice and are being reviewed on a daily basis.

The only exceptions to the ban are as follows:

– Parents visiting children in hospital

– Partners of women attending University Maternity Hospital Limerick

– People visiting patients at end-of-life

– People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia)

– People visiting patients in Critical Care

The above exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

Please note that the ban on visitors also applies to patients attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick and the Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s. We are appealing to members of the public to co-operate with these necessary restrictions.

We are also urging the public to keep the Emergency Department for emergencies only; a place where priority is given to the seriously injured and ill and those whose lives may be at risk. Anyone else should first consider all the care options available to them in them in their own communities, their family doctors, out-of-hours GP services, or ask their local pharmacies for advice.

Local Injury Units (LIUs) at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm daily), and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) are an excellent option for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns, without the lengthy wait that can be expected in the ED during busy periods.”

Meanwhile, a dedicated helpline has now been established by the HSE for people in the North Tipperary, Limerick, and Clare areas.

The number is 1890 300046.

However, it’s only for those who are considered a casual contact or close contact of confirmed cases in the Mid-West.

HSE Mid West Helpline Opening Hours

10am – 5pm Monday

10am – 5pm Tuesday

10am – 5pm Wednesday

10am – 5pm Thursday

10am – 5pm Friday

10am – 5pm Saturday

10am – 5pm Sunday