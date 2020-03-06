Surgeries cancelled and visitor ban at UHL facilities including Nenagh Hospital

Six hospitals across Tipperary, Limerick and Clare are now imposing a visitor ban, and some elective surgeries and outpatient appointments have been cancelled, as a result of the coronavirus.

Nenagh Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, and St John’s Hospital are all included in the UL Hospital Group ban.

All elective surgeries and outpatient appointments at these six hospitals have also been cancelled next Monday, March 9th and Tuesday, March 10th.





A statement by UL Hospitals Group says “these measures are necessary in the interests of patient safety and have been taken by the Crisis Management Team established by UL Hospitals Group on Wednesday night, March 4th, in the context of the current public health emergency.”

The Group says it regrets any inconvenience or distress the cancellation of appointments and elective surgery may cause to patients. All affected patients will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

A limited number of exemptions apply and these include but are not limited to patients attending for chemotherapy and dialysis and expectant mothers coming in for elective c-sections.

All patients whose appointment or procedure is going ahead will be contacted directly by our staff.

A statement to Tipp FM News, on behalf of the group, this afternoon says the actions are being taken in the interests of patient safety.

It comes as efforts are underway to trace those who were in contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

Four people are being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

The statement says:

UL Hospitals Group has announced the cancellation of all elective surgeries and outpatient appointments across all six sites on next Monday, March 9th and Tuesday, March 10th.

The affected hospitals are University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital. A visiting ban is also in place in all six hospitals.

These measures are necessary in the interests of patient safety and have been taken by the Crisis Management Team established by UL Hospitals Group on Wednesday night, March 4th, in the context of the current public health emergency.

We regret any inconvenience or distress the cancellation of appointments and elective surgery may cause to our patients. All affected patients will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

A limited number of exemptions apply and these include but are not limited to patients attending for chemotherapy and dialysis and expectant mothers coming in for elective c-sections.

All patients whose appointment or procedure is going ahead will be contacted directly by our staff.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We sincerely regret having to reduce services across our sites in this fashion. However, patient safety is our highest priority and as part of a number of actions in that regard, it is necessary to reduce activity in the coming days and prioritise services for our sickest patients.

“We have entered a challenging period for patients and their loved ones and for all of our staff. Our staff have been preparing for this challenge for several weeks now and we are now putting those plans into effect. Members of the public can help by co-operating with the current visitor ban across all six hospitals; by attending our Emergency Department only where necessary; by ensuring they follow all the relevant public health advice from reputable sources and taking the simple precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community at large.”

The only exceptions to the visitor ban are as follows:

– Parents visiting children in hospital

– Partners of women attending University Maternity Hospital Limerick

– People visiting patients at end-of-life

– People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia)

– People visiting patients in Critical Care

The above exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

Please note that the ban on visitors also applies to patients attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick and the Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s. We are appealing to members of the public to co-operate with these necessary restrictions.

We are also urging the public to keep the Emergency Department for emergencies only; a place where priority is given to the seriously injured and ill and those whose lives may be at risk. Anyone else should first consider all the care options available to them in them in their own communities, their family doctors, out-of-hours GP services, or ask their local pharmacies for advice.

Local Injury Units (LIUs) at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm daily), and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) are an excellent option for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns, without the lengthy wait that can be expected in the ED during busy periods.”

Meanwhile, a dedicated helpline has now been established by the HSE for people in the North Tipperary, Limerick, and Clare areas.

The number is 1890 300046.

However, it’s only for those who are considered a casual contact or close contact of confirmed cases in the Mid-West.

HSE Mid West Helpline Opening Hours

10am – 5pm Monday

10am – 5pm Tuesday

10am – 5pm Wednesday

10am – 5pm Thursday

10am – 5pm Friday

10am – 5pm Saturday

10am – 5pm Sunday