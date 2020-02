A winning Euromillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 has been sold in Tipperary.

The lottery has this afternoon announced that the golden ticket was sold in Ely’s Centra in Thurles.

They don’t know when it was bought but the winning numbers are 15, 16, 17, 37, and 45.





The draw was made last night (Tuesday) and the Lottery are urging the winner to make contact with them.

Centra owner, Ronan Ely has been speaking to Tipp FM’s MaryAnn Vaughan this afternoon about the excitement: