Young pony found in Tipperary tethered to electricity pole and “eating mud to survive”

A pony has been seized in Tipperary after being found tied to an electricity pole without food, water, or shelter.

The ISPCA say the filly was sick and in a very poor condition.

Barely a year old, she was found in what the Society says was a very sad, and completely unacceptable state.





A scar was found on her back leg, which was infected. She was too young to be shod and was standing on bare ground, and “eating just mud to survive.”

Her movement was so restricted that she could only move a couple of feet either side of the lamppost.

ISPCA Inspector, Alice Lacey discovered her and she was then transported to a vet’s for assessment and treatment for her injuries.

Inspector Lacey said: “In some cases, we see ponies that are broken and shod far too young only to be tacked up to a sulky which I suspect is what happened to this poor pony. As yearlings, their joints and ligaments are not fully developed and driving any young pony on a hard surface is putting them at risk of a serious injury. We commonly see injuries such as swollen joints and open wounds, often caused by badly fitted tack. We would like to remind owners that when you take on the responsibility of any animal, you have a legal duty to provide a basic level of care and address any issues. Thankfully we were able to remove this pony before her condition deteriorated any further. She is currently being treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery”.

Investigations are ongoing to trace an owner.

If you suspect animal cruelty, abuse or neglect you’re asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or email [email protected]