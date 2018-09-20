Yellow rain warning in place for Tipp from 9am

Almost 40 thousand homes, farms and businesses are still without power this morning following Storm Ali.

It hit Ireland yesterday, leaving two people dead in separate incidents in Galway and south Armagh.

Another weather warning comes into effect this morning – the yellow rain alert is in place for 7 counties in the south east including Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford.





The ESB says crews are working to restore power this morning – but the rate of restoration will slow down due to faults.