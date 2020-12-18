Woodlock predicts tough battle for Tipperary minors against Limerick

The Tipperary minor hurlers are set to play Limerick this weekend in the Munster final.

Following wins over Kerry and Waterford, Tipperary travel to the Gaelic Grounds for the decider at 1 o clock on Sunday.

Tipperary beat Limerick in the 2018 final, however the Treaty are reigning champions having beaten Cork in last year’s final.





Speaking to Tipp FM, hurling analyst and former inter-county star James Woodlock believes Tipp will have to be at their best on Sunday:

“First of all, I think Tipp will win the game but as I said, they will have to play really well to overcome Limerick.

“Limerick would have got a huge boost out of beating Cork.

“I expect Tipp to go for this from the start.

“They will have looked at the last day against Waterford, first ten minutes totally dominant and I think they’ll go back to that and push really hard rom the start.

“I’m expecting an awful lot of quality ball into the forwards and for them to deliver and take more of the opportunities this time when presented.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Colm Hanly Motors, main dealer for MG Electric Vehicles, at Cork Road, Cashel.