Woodlock on dual players: “It’s impossible to develop their skills in both”

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock says it will be “impossible” for players to play minor hurling and football with Tipperary this year.

In 2020, there was no dual county minor players in Tipperary and both competitions were ran at the same time of the year.

However, last month senior football manager David Power said that players should be allowed to play for both teams.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Woodlock says he wants players to commit to one or the other:

“There was no dual player last year for either county minor team and they are going to run parallel again so it will be absolutely impossible and going forward it will be impossible.

“It’s hurlers I want to try and develop for Tipperary, that is my role, that’s the position I’ve been given.

“A dual player, for me, it’s just impossible to develop their skills at both so I’ll be concentrating solely on hurling.

“Everybody will be getting their trial and they’ll have to commit then, for me, to one or the other and I’ll be working with the hurlers this year.”