It’s understood a woman has had to be cut from her car following a collision with a truck in Tipperary this afternoon.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash which happened shortly before 2 o’clock on the Loughmore side of Ross’s Cross – on the back road between Thurles and Templemore.

Tipp FM News also understands there were children in the car two, but no serious injuries have been reported.





The road has since reopened.