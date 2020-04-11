Woman arrested after €13,400 worth of drugs seized in Fethard

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized €13,400 of suspected drugs in Fethard, Co. Tipperary on April 11, 2020.

Shortly after 1pm, Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Clonmel Garda Station executed a search warrant at a house in Fethard.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €12,200 of suspected cocaine and €1,200 of suspected cannabis. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.





Gardaí arrested a woman, aged in her 30s, at the scene and she is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.