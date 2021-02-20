“We’ve created a happy environment” – Sweeney on Tipp football camp

“People want to play football for Tipperary”, according to Conor Sweeney.

The Munster final winning captain will receive his All-Star football award this evening.

The Ballyporeen man has attributed much of his success to his enjoyment of what he does.





Speaking To Tipp FM, Sweeney says the environment around the squad has made it attractive to play football with the Premier:

“Enjoying it as well is very important.

“I think you need to enjoy what you’re doing as well which I have done, especially in 2020, it’s been really enjoyable since we went back after lockdown and I think that has a lot to do with it.

“I think the coaching staff and the management and the players can take a lot from that as well.

“We’ve created a good environment there now, a happy environment and people want to play football for Tipperary which is the most important thing of all and hopefully we can drive it on now going forward.”