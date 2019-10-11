Some weekend GAA fixtures postponed

The County Senior Camogie Club final between Drom & Inch and Burgess Duharra has been called off due to a bereavement.

It was scheduled to take place on Saturday but will now be refixed in due course.

The Intermediate County Camogie final will go ahead as Toomevara and Thurles Sarsfields meet in The Ragg Camogie grounds on Sunday at noon.





Meanwhile the Mid Tipp senior football semi final between Upperchurch Drombane and Loughmore Castleiney scheduled to take place on Sunday is also postponed due to a bereavement. It will be rescheduled for a later date.