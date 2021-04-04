Water supply fully restored in Tipperary Town this morning

Water supply has been fully restored and is back to normal in Tipperary Town this morning.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council worked to repair a burst main in the town overnight.

Yesterday, Irish Water noted a “significant number” of customers had been affected by the disruption and a “strong crew” was sent to locate and repair the burst main.





There are up to 5 properties still affected, however an alternative water supply is available for those still without water or who are experiencing low pressure.