People in the Cappawhite, Solohead, Ayle and Monard areas are experiencing water outages this afternoon.

Irish Water are working to repair a burst main at Philipstown, Cappawhite – it’s expected water will be restored to homes in the area within the next couple of hours.

Cllr John Crosse says this isn’t the first time in recent months this has happened, and people are getting frustrated.





However, he hopes the issues will be resolved permenantly in the near future…