Visitor restrictions at UHL ward after norovirus outbreak

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at University Hospital Limerick.

It comes as staff attempt to manage an outbreak of norovirus on Ward 1B, which has been closed to visitors until further notice.

A spokesperson for UL Hospitals Group (ULHG) says all necessary infection prevention and control measures are being put in place to manage the outbreak.





Visiting hours for the rest of the hospital are unaffected.

Members of the public are also advised that norovirus is circulating in the community and therefore members of the public should not visit anyone in hospital if they themselves are unwell. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. This is important as there have been previous outbreaks secondary to vomiting episodes by visitors on the hospital wards.

People with symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL.