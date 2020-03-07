Visiting restrictions in place at South Tipperary General Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been in place at South Tipperary General since last night in an effort to reduce the spread of infection, in light of coronavirus fears.

Visiting will only be allowed in the exceptional circumstances of visiting an end of life patient, a critically ill patient, a partner visiting a maternity patient or parent visiting children in the paediatric unit.

Children are also not permitted to visit the hospital.





STGH advised Tipp FM that outpatient appointments will continue as normal and that all infection control measures are in place to manage and contain the spread of the virus.