Vision ID leading the way on Covid-19 social distancing

A Tipperary company has come up with an innovative way of tracing and ensuring there is no spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Clonmel based Vision ID has been in operation since 2010 and currently employs 40 people.

Their latest project works with either a wristband or a lanyard and will make social distancing easier to comply with.





Kenneth Arthur from Vision ID says the system is highly accurate.

“Once you come within two metres of another user who is wearing the device – if it’s the wristband there will be a vibration, if it’s the lanyard there will be an audible alert – so that both people know we’re within two metres.”

“We’re using a technology called ultra-wideband and that gives a high degree of accuracy. We have been testing this and what we find is that it is accurate probably to between 10 to 20 centimetres.”

