VIDEOS: Parades cancelled, but St Patrick’s Day spirits still high in some Tipperary households!

It may be the quietest St Patrick’s Day in living memory in Ireland, but families across Tipperary are making sure they don’t let the coronavirus get them down today!

Here’s Rachel and her daughter, Naomi, in Roscrea – who were apparently supposed to be cleaning the windows!





Enjoy the musical stylings of (L to R) Neasa Coen, Liam O’Dwyer, Saoirse Coen, Paudie Coen…and, of course, Holly the dog, who also chimed in from Rossmore!

Granny Maria Carroll in Roscrea is doing her bit to entertain the family – and the neighbours! Fantastic one-handed tin whistle playing as well…almost sounds recorded!!

And then there’s Tipp FM listeners, Teresa and her mother, Ann Egan, having great fun just over the border in Waterford:

