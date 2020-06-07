Vehicle seized after motorist attempts to flee on foot

A motorist was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after failing to stop at a checkpoint in the Knocklofty area.

Gardai from Cahir were carrying out an anti crime patrol in the area when they observed a vehicle acting suspiciously.

The motorist abandoned the vehicle but was arrested following a foot chase.





Using the MobilityApp Gardai discovered the motorist was disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was held in custody before appearing in Cashel District Court.