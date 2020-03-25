UL on-campus exams to be replaced by remote assessments

The University of Limerick has announced that all on-campus exams won’t go ahead this semester.

These will be replaced however by an alternative assessment which can be completed by students remotely.

UL marks around 70,000 grades every semester from over 16,000 students, but it’s one of thousands of education institutions which will remain closed until at least April 19th.





A statement from the University says that they don’t expect students and staff to “physically return to campus this semester”.

