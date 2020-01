521 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

The worst-hit is University Hospital Limerick which serves the north of the county with 49 patients on trolleys, according to the INMO.

Cork University is next with 42, followed by University Hospital Galway with 34 – while there are 33 waiting at South Tipp General in Clonmel.





Analysis from the INMO shows last week was the worst ever week for overcrowding, with 3,143 people without beds.