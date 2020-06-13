Two Tipperary women praised for their work as Covid-19 Community Outreach Champions

The Irish President has praised two Tipperary women for their work as Covid-19 Community Outreach Champions.

Regina Ryan and Margaret Quinn of Muintir na Tíre in Tipperary Town have been praised for their “hard work, solidarity and active citizenship” during the pandemic.

34 Community Champions have been deployed nationwide to work closely with community and state authorities to make sure people can get assistance.





It’s part of a national programme coordindated by The Wheel and Irish Rural Link.

President Michael D Higgins has thanked all those involved.