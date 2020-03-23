Two Tipperary Bank of Ireland branches to close due to coronavirus

Two of Bank of Ireland’s nine Tipperary branches are to close temporarily because of coronavirus.

The bank is to close 101 outlets across the country from tomorrow.

It’s due to a big reduction in footfall over the past ten days with Templemore and Cahir included in the temporary closures.

However, Bank of Ireland says 161 of its branches – including Clonmel, Nenagh, Thurles, Tipperary, Carrick on Suir, Cashel and Roscrea – will stay open.

Meanwhile, AIB says its branches remain open to customers, except for those located on college campuses.