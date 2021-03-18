Two Thursday wins for Blackmore at Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore was in the winning enclosure for a third day in a row this afternoon at Cheltenham.

She won two more races today to bring her tally for the week to five victories, which means she’s the leading jockey heading into Friday.

The Killenaule native won the feature RyanAir Chase onboard the Willie Mullins trained Allaho in a dominant performance.





Speaking to Racing TV after the win, Rachael was thrilled with the performance:

“Yeah, it’s just the sheer ability of the horse to be able to do that.

“It was a dream ride and I didn’t feel out of my comfort zone at any stage and yeah, it’s brilliant.”

Blackmore then took the Henry De Bromhead trained Telmesomethinggirl across the line first in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, picking up her fifth win of the week.

The Tipp woman has a busy final day tomorrow, competing in five races including the Gold Cup where she teams up with De Bromhead once again, this time onboard A Plus Tard.