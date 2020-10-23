Two Leitrim players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Tipperary game

Two members of the Leitrim football team have tested positive for Covid-19.

Leitrim play Tipperary in the final round of the National Football League on Sunday, where a win for Leitrim would see Tipp relegated to division four.

Following these positive tests, Leitrim will be without four players at the weekend due to covid issues, according to a statement from Leitrim GAA.





However, they will have enough players to field a team on Sunday, as a number of players who were ruled out in last week’s walkover against Down, have now been cleared to play.