Investigations are continuing into a crash on the N76 near Grangemockler in South Tipp which resulted in two horses being killed.

The horses were being transported to the races in Clonmel yesterday when the incident happened.

The pair – Do As You Wish and Uffizy – were trained by Tony Mullins who is based at Gowran in Kilkenny.





He later tweeted that the horsebox had become detached from the vehicle towing it.

No people were injured in the single vehicle crash.