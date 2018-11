It makes sense for Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy to have just 2 goalkeepers in his panel for 2019.

That’s the view of a former Premier keeper and All Ireland winner Ken Hogan.

His son Brian is one of two goalkeepers kept in the squad by Liam Sheedy – with Eire Og Anacarthy’s Daragh Mooney the notable exclusion.





Tipp FM Analyst Ken Hogan says it’ll make for a more stable position going forward..