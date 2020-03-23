Two more deaths and a big jump in Tipperary COVID-19 cases, according to latest figures

Two more people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Ireland and 219 new cases have been confirmed.

That’s according to the latest statistics by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

The figures were correct as of midnight on Saturday.





The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 1,125.

In Tipperary, there were 8 cases as of midnight on Friday, but that has now more than doubled to 20.

This makes up 2% of the overall number.

Naturally, Dublin is by far the worst affected county with 471 cases.

The average age of those who’ve contracted COVID-19 is 44.

Here’s this evening’s full statement:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team on Monday, 23 March Published: 23 March 2020

From: Department of Health