Two more deaths and a big jump in Tipperary COVID-19 cases, according to latest figures

Two more people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Ireland and 219 new cases have been confirmed.
That’s according to the latest statistics by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.
The figures were correct as of midnight on Saturday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 1,125.
In Tipperary, there were 8 cases as of midnight on Friday, but that has now more than doubled to 20.
This makes up 2% of the overall number.
Naturally, Dublin is by far the worst affected county with 471 cases.
The average age of those who’ve contracted COVID-19 is 44.
Here’s this evening’s full statement:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team on Monday, 23 March
Published: 23 March 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. Both patients are male and in the east of the country. There have now been 6 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 23 March. There are now 1,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
- 239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of Coronavirus.
The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals;
- 88% of people say they are staying at home, rather than going out
- 84% of people say they are practicing social distancing in queue s
- 71% of people say they are sitting further apart from others
- 75% are confident they would know what steps to take if they developed symptoms and 90% know the two most common symptoms (fever and/or cough)
If you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever and cough, self isolate and call your GP who will guide you.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team and we will not hesitate to take more measures where necessary, based on epidemiological evidence and in proportion with Ireland’s experience of this outbreak.
“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow morning, where we will continue to review Ireland’s response and make further recommendations where appropriate.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health; “The key response that every individual can make if they are experiencing symptoms is to self isolate. While we continue to increase testing in Ireland, in line with WHO guidelines, the most important action that can be taken against this virus is isolation and social distancing.”
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|836
|Total number hospitalised
|239
|Total number admitted to ICU
|25
|Total number of deaths
|6
|Case fatality rate
|0.7
|Total number of healthcare workers
|208
|Number clusters notified
|37
|Median age
|44
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 21 March.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|369
|44
|Male
|460
|55
|Unknown
|7
|1
|Total
|836
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 21 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|3
|0
|1 – 4
|2
|0
|5 – 14
|69
|2
|15 – 24
|69
|8
|25 – 34
|166
|20
|35 – 44
|165
|20
|45 – 54
|158
|19
|55 – 64
|117
|14
|65+
|139
|17
|Unknown
|1
|0
|Total
|836
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 21 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|43%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|24%
|Travel Abroad
|33%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 21 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Healthcare workers
|Travel related
|55
|26%
|No foreign travel
|133
|64%
|Under investigation
|20
|10%
|Total
|208
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 21 March.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|<5
|2
|1%
|5 – 14
|2
|1%
|15 – 24
|14
|6%
|25 – 34
|31
|13%
|35 – 44
|26
|11%
|45 – 54
|42
|18%
|55 – 64
|37
|16%
|65+
|85
|36%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 21 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0%
|Cavan
|≤5
|1%
|Clare
|8
|1%
|Cork
|104
|12%
|Donegal
|8
|1%
|Dublin
|471
|56%
|Galway
|33
|4%
|Kerry
|12
|1%
|Kildare
|23
|3%
|Kilkenny
|15
|2%
|Laois
|6
|1%
|Leitrim
|≤5
|0%
|Limerick
|18
|2%
|Longford
|≤5
|1%
|Louth
|13
|2%
|Mayo
|6
|1%
|Meath
|13
|2%
|Monaghan
|≤5
|0%
|Offaly
|10
|1%
|Roscommon
|≤5
|0%
|Sligo
|8
|1%
|Tipperary
|20
|2%
|Waterford
|9
|1%
|Westmeath
|20
|2%
|Wexford
|≤5
|0%
|Wicklow
|22
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 21 March.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.