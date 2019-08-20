Two children taken to hospital following Mid Tipp incident

Two children are being treated in hospital after an incident involving a car in Mid Tipperary.

The collision happened on the Moyne to Thurles Road yesterday afternoon at around 5 o’clock.

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the incident, in which it’s understood a car collided with two children in the Templetuohy area.





The children, both believed to be under the age of 12, were playing on a bike near a housing estate when the collision occurred.

Emergency services attended the scene, and one of the children was taken to South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel for treatment.

The other was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, however their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.