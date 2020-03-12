Two charged as part of investigation into hijacking and robbery in west Tipp

Two people have been charged as part of an investigation into a hijacking and robbery indident in west Tipperary last week.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s are to appear in Cashel District Court this morning charged with the unlawful theft of a car last Friday afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing into a hijacking incident in Clonoulty last Friday and a robbery at Rossmore Post Office later in the afternoon.





At 3.10 in the afternoon, Gardai received a report of an incident in Clonoulty in which a man armed with what’s believed to have been a knife, approached a car, and threatened the driver before entering the car and driving off.

Twenty minutes later, Gardai were also notified of a robbery at Rossmore Post Office, in which a man threatened staff and left with a small sum of money.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí in Thurles and two search warrants were executed at houses in Cashel and Kildare yesterday.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested and brought to Thurles Garda Station.

Both have since been charged with the unlawful theft of a car and are due to appear before Cashel District Court this morning.