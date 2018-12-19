Trip to Tipp Weekender set for Semple Stadium

The Trip to Tipp Weekender is set for Semple Stadium in 2019.

It’s been confirmed it’ll run the weekend of the 20th & 21st September.

Following the success of Féile Classical – the Trip to Tipp returns, this time as a weekender.





There’ll be two days of music, with two different line-ups each day.

The first band to be confirmed is cult band Sultans of Ping – who return to Thurles for the first time in 26-years performing their hits with the Irish Chamber Orchestra!

Also taking to the 2019 stage will be fellow Corkonians The Frank and Walters, who were one of this year’s highlights.

The music trail around Thurles will also return next year.

The full line up will be announced in early 2019.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.