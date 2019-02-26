Trip to Tipp 2019 line-up confirmed

The line up for the Trip to Tipp Weekender has been confirmed.

Sultans of Ping, The Frank and Walters, and Mundy were already announced to play the festival in December of last year.

Last year saw the revival of Féile, with Feile Classical – two nostalgia-filled concerts.





This year it’ll run as the Trip to Tipp Weekender on the weekend of the 20th & 21st September.

The two-day festival will cater for up to 30,000 revellers.

The lineup will be a mix of classic 90’s and contemporary artists, who’ll play alongside the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Sultans of Ping, The Stunning, Therapy?, Something Happens and Picture House are set to play, alongside Mundy, the Frank and Walters, The Fat Lady Sings, and Transvision Vamps’ Wendy James.

Tipperary’s Shane MacGowan’s music will be celebrated, alongside a celebration of Thin Lizzy’s Live and Dangerous.

Jerry Fish will return, this time curating the Tipp Top stage – bringing a selection of classic bands and other weird and wonderful entertainers together.

The music trail around Thurles is back, as is the pop up food and bar areas, and Tribal Talks.

Tickets are on sale now.