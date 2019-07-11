Tributes pour in following passing of legend Brendan Grace

Widespread tributes are pouring in for Brendan Grace following his sad passing.

The Comedian, singer and actor entertained audiences for 50 years.

Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney look back at his incredible career





Meanwhile The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Michael Murphy will open a Book of Condolence for Brendan Grace at 2 pm this afternoon at the Civic Offices in Clonmel.

Similar books of condolence will also be available at the

Civic Offices, Nenagh

Thurles Municipal District Offices

Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel District Offices

Carrick-on-Suir District Offices

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to sign the Book of Condolence online via the Council Website at www.tipperarycoco.ie