Tributes paid to former Tipperary hurler and Kilsheelan-Kilcash trainer, Tom Larkin

Tributes are being paid to former Tipperary All-Ireland Senior Hurling winner, Tom Larkin.

Born in 1931, the Kilsheelan-native passed away on Sunday.

Tom won an All-Ireland title in 1958, along with a Munster title and League honours





Tom also trained Kilsheelan to win two County Senior Football titles in 1968 and in 1972.

Sean Nugent is the Munster Council delegate for Tipp, and himself a proud Kilsheelan man.

He says Tom will be remembered as the first man to bring an All Ireland senior title to the parish:

“The homecoming on the following night after they won that All-Ireland was probably one of the greatest events that certainly I remember in the parish. Nearly someone from every household in the parish came out to welcome them home.

“He’s probably remembered a lot for that but he was a star club player as well. A dual player. He certainly gave a huge lot back in terms of training teams.”

In a statement on their Facebook page, the club said that Tom “was a star… in every sense of the word.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.