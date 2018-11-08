Tributes flowing in for Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin

The world renowned musician and composer from Clonmel passed away last night at the Milford Hospice in Limerick at the age of 67.

He was known for his fusion of traditional Irish music and classical music and in particular for his unique style of piano playing.

Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin was Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Limerick and the founder and director of the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.





Musician and broadcaster Niall Carroll joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier to pay tribute to his fellow Clonmel man.

Many other tributes have also been paid to Mícheál with the University of Limerick saying he leaves a rich legacy through his own music and the academy he founded.

President Michael D Higgins says his music will forever be enjoyed by countless people – describing him as a representative of Irishness at its best.

Tipperary TD Seamus Healy was a classmate of Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin at the High School in Clonmel.

He says they always knew he was destined for a career in music.



During a programme aired here on Tipp FM in 2015 Mícheál spoke of the influence of water and rivers on his music over the years before saying farewell with his composition “Flowan”.