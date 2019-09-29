Tremendous turnout for Women’s Mini Marathon in Clonmel

800 people took part in today’s 10th annual Women’s Mini Marathon in Clonmel.

The 10km event kicked off at 10:45 at the Quay and finished at Sporting Press in Clonmel.

Finishing in first place was Clonmel Athletics Angela McCann in a time of 37.52.





Taking silver was Sharon Cleere from Thurles in 37.58 and in third place Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum Athletic in 38.06.

The event was an opportunity for women of all ages to get active and take part in a womens only event. All finishers received a specially designed race medallion and a technical tee-shirt.