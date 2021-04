Treaty United are in action in the Women’s Ntional League this afternoon.

The Limerick side, managed by Two Mile Borris native Niall Connolly, are at home to Wexford Youths at 2 o’clock.

Killenaule native Katie O’Regan features for Wexford whilst Kiladangan’s Medbh Ryan and Rearcross native Eimear Carey feature for Treaty.





Both teams have just one point from their first two games of the season.