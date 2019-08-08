The Tour de Munster to arrive in Tipperary

Now in it’s 19th year, the 600km cycling event aims to raise money for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The cyclists are due stop in Clogheen Community Hall at around 1.25 this afternoon, before heading for Cahir and Tipperary town.

They’ll then take a rest at Ballykisteen for lunch at around 3:40, before making their way to Limerick, and on to Birdhill, before finishing the first stage in Killaloe this evening.





Carrick on Suir cycling legend Sean Kelly is once again supporting the event – he says they get huge support in all the towns and counties they pass through.