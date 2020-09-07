Top marks for Tipp student

At least one Tipperary student has achieved seven H1’s in the exam.

Gael Colaiste Cluain Meala pupil Roseanne Fitzgerald told Fran Curry on Tipp Today that hopes to study Physics in Trinity.

“I worked hard, I did do lots of study and that’s what it takes – I suppose no one is going to get 625 if they just get by on the bare minimum just doing their homework.”





“My CAO was all physics and my top place was Trinity so I suppose I’ll be getting that.”

