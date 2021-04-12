Tommy O’Donnell to retire from rugby at the end of this season

Tommy O’Donnell has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

The Cahir native has made 186 appearances for Munster following his debut in 2007 along with 13 caps for Ireland.

He began his rugby career with Clanwilliam RFC in Tipperary Town.





O’Donnell, who turns 34 next month, was Munster’s player of the year in 2013 and was a part of two Six Nations championship winning teams in 2014 and 2015.

He says that he’s proud to be able to retire as a one club player and is confident and content with his decision.