Tobacco worth thousands seized in Nenagh

Over 19 kilos of tobacco worth 11-thousand Euro has been seized in Nenagh.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s have been interviewed in connection with the operation which was carried out by Revenue officers last Thursday.

In a separate operation over 24-thousand cigarettes have been seized in Co Wexford by revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Gus.





Revenue officers, with a warrant to search a premises in Enniscorthy, found the cigarettes, with a retail value of over 16-thousand euro on Saturday.

A man in his fifties has been questioned.