Tipp’s Tobin secures place in European final

Tipperary’s Seán Tobin has qualified for tomorrow’s men’s 3000m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

The Clonmel man ran a personal best 7 minutes 47 seconds to finish 5th in heat 2.

Although only the top 3 from all three heats qualify for the final, Tobin secured qualification by being one of the three fastest runners-up.





The Clonmel Athletics club members time was fast enough to win either of the other two heats.

He now prepares for the final in Poland, which is set to start at 4.52pm Irish time tomorrow evening.