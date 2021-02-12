Tipp’s AFLW stars to go head-to-head this weekend

Tipperary’s two ladies footballers in Australia will go head to head this weekend.

Amidst a number of fixture changes due to public health guidelines in Australia, Aisling McCarthy’s West Coast Eagles will face Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions.

McCarthy’s Eagles have lost their first two games of the season, while O’Dwyer’s Lions are unbeaten in their first two games and top of the table.





The Eagles will make the four thousand kilometre journey to Brisbane on Monday morning for a 6.15am kick-off Irish time.