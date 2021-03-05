Tipperary’s Seán Tobin aiming for final spot at European Indoors

Tipperary’s Seán Tobin will be on the starting blocks at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland tomorrow morning.

The Clonmel Athletics Club member is representing Ireland in the men’s 3000m event between 10.30am and 11am Saturday morning.

Tobin has been in fine-form so far this season, running an impressive 7 minutes 48 seconds in France earlier this month, an indoor personal best.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Tobin says qualifying for Sunday’s final is his goal this weekend:

“Obviously first step is getting into the final.

“The last time I went to European Indoors, I was pretty much the first person out, so I just missed out on the final .

“12 guys get into the final so that’s really the first step and once I’m in there it’s a nice feeling to just know that ‘ok that’s here I belong’ and once you’re in that type of championship race realy anything is possible.

“They can be very messy, slow, shoving and pushing and you just don’t really know what’s happening, it’s not like a regular race with a pacer so anything can happen.”