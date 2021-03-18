Tipperary’s Flannery and Barron to make first starts for Munster tomorrow

Tipperary’s Jake Flannery and Diarmuid Barron will make their first starts for Munster tomorrow.

Bansha native Flannery, who captained Tipperary minor footballers in 2017, lines out at full-back for Munster’s home clash with Benetton in the Guinness PRO14.

He’s joined in the starting fifteen by Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron.





Both men attended Rockwell College and are accompanied by Nenagh’s Ben Healy and Cahir’s Tommy O’Donnell who are among the replacements for Friday’s game.

JJ Hanrahan starts at out-half as Joey Carbery has likely been given a week off ahead of the Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster on March 27th.

Kick-off in Thomond Park tomorrow night is at 6 o’clock.

Starting XV vs Benetton: Jake Flannery; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jack Daly, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Matt Gallagher.