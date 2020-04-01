Tipperary’s five civic amenity sites still open for business

Many services in Tipperary are closed or operating on a limited basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the various civic amenity sites across the country are still open to the public.

Pat Walsh is Waste Management supervisor with Tipperary County Council:





“The five civic amenity centres in the county are still open for service. That’s Clonmel, Cashel, Donohill, Nenagh, and Roscrea.

“Everybody must observe the COVID-19 protocols – keeping the social distance. But there are some other little things we have asked for. We would like card payments, where possible, that’ll reduce the use of cash. That would be ideal. And just keep the distance when you come in.”