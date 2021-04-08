Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall to start for Ireland in Six Nations clash with Wales

Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall has been named to start for Ireland against Wales in the Women’s Six Nations this weekend.

The 20-year-old Fethard native wears the number six jersey for Adam Griggs’ side at blindside flanker, making her fifth cap.

Clanwilliam’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, who’s in her first Ireland camp, was not named in the matchday 23.





Saturday’s game kicks-off at 5 o’clock from the Cardiff Arms Park.

Ireland Team (v Wales, Women’s Six Nations):

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(15 caps)

14. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(12)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)*

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)(38)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(8)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(17)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(10)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(31)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(23)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(9)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)(13)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(15)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)(4)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(70)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster)(33)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(1)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(1)

18. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(16)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(1)

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(2)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)*

22. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)*

23. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(4).

* Denotes uncapped player.